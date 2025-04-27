Researchers reveal hidden fallout from Hurricane Milton's rampage — and the health consequences could last for years

One of the most severe tornadoes struck near Fort Pierce, killing six people and injuring 14 others.

Hurricane Milton became one of the deadliest and most destructive storms Florida has seen in recent years. A new report from the National Hurricane Center revealed the hurricane caused 45 tornadoes, $34.3 billion in damage, and 39 tragic deaths — a clear reminder of how intense and dangerous today's storms can be.

What happened?

Milton made landfall on Florida's West Coast on October 9, 2024, but its impact rippled far beyond the shoreline.

The Category 3 hurricane triggered a record-breaking tornado outbreak, including three EF-3 tornadoes — the first ever produced by a tropical cyclone in U.S. history, according to WPTV.

Florida reported 12 direct deaths from causes like falling trees to freshwater flooding, and 27 indirect deaths from car accidents, cleanup efforts, and storm-related health issues.

Rainfall exceeded 20 inches near St. Petersburg, and wind gusts reached 92 mph, damaging homes and disrupting communities.

Why are hurricanes like Milton concerning?

Extreme weather events like hurricanes have always existed, but scientists agree that human-caused pollution is now supercharging them.

Rising ocean temperatures and shifting atmospheric dynamics are making these storms more powerful, wetter, and less predictable.

For Florida residents, this is part of a broader shift that puts people in harm's way, raises insurance costs, and stretches recovery efforts long after the skies clear.

Scientists say warmer ocean temperatures intensified Hurricane Helene's rainfall and wind speeds, and emergency responders in her path faced toxic floodwaters and long-term health risks.

Together, these storms reflect a troubling trend: As ocean temperatures rise and weather patterns shift, the damage doesn't end when the winds die down.

What's being done about hurricanes like Milton?

Federal agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service, are working to expand early alert systems and improve storm response.

At the local level, communities are building better drainage systems and rethinking development in high-risk areas.

National policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act, are helping families adopt cleaner, more reliable energy solutions, such as electric heat pumps and rooftop solar panels.

In Florida and the Carolinas, the Arbor Day Foundation is planting 10 million trees to restore natural barriers and reduce stormwater runoff in hurricane-stricken communities.

Meanwhile, companies like Renco USA are developing hurricane-resistant homes made from recycled materials, offering a more resilient and sustainable housing option for areas vulnerable to extreme weather.

There are everyday steps you can take, too. Weatherproof your home, switch to electric appliances, or discuss a shared emergency plan with your neighbors. Even small actions help communities stay safer and more prepared.

