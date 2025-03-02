Fisherman issues urgent plea after finding disturbing situation near local bridge: 'Absolutely disgusting'

What should have been a peaceful fishing excursion on the Vansittart Bridge in Ontario was ruined.

What should have been a peaceful fishing excursion on the Vansittart Bridge in Ontario was ruined by nonstop litter. A fisher's post showed discarded lines they had to remove. "I cleaned this up in 5 min, if everyone grabs just a little, it would do a lot," it said.

Recreational fishing can be a time for people to connect with nature and relax. It's hard to do so when "every spot is just packed with litter and discarded line" in your fishing path, as the original poster wrote. The activity even remained a vital part of the American economy after so many things had shut down during the pandemic, as Clemson News reported.

However, such inconsiderate waste in areas where people are trying to catch fish for food, their livelihood, or relaxation can have a huge chain effect.

"Discarded fishing line kills birds, and animals, and is a nuisance [to] fish around," the OP continued. Even trash on the ground of fishing sites can eventually wind up in waterways and choke unsuspecting marine animals looking for food.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said that a monofilament line takes 600 years to properly break down. Euthanization is the best solution for animals who won't have a good quality of life after swallowing the hook, line, and sinker on fishing gear, per Discover Westman.

Another concerned citizen called out the plastic litter at a local fishing spot — a big source of microplastics in water. Litter is so harmful to the environment that it's caused one TikToker to declare those who litter aren't dateable.

Abandoned fishing gear and other waste extends from small fishing ponds into oceans, but there are initiatives in play to help combat it. Scientists and university researchers have made efforts for mass cleanups through advancements ranging from plastic-eating "robo-fish" to using egg whites. Canada established the Ghost Gear Action Plan in 2019 to focus on plastic reduction, promoting better gear management, and the removal of operational fishing gear from marine habitats.

Unsurprisingly, commenters had as much disgust for the situation as the OP. "Wow ..absolutely disgusting. Good for you to help out. I hobby fish and often puck up others garbage," said one fisher.

Someone suggested reporting it to the Ministry of Natural Resources and "maybe see if a conservation officer or two would be willing to drop in?"

