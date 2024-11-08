Bystander calls out trend after uncovering 'unacceptable' scene at local fishing spot: 'I never understand this'

"They can pack up all their gear, and yet they can't bring some garbage bags with them."

Nothing sours a trip into nature more than an immediate reminder that some people think the world is their trash can.

A Redditor was recently greeted with a rude reminder of this as they visited a local fishing spot covered in litter.

They shared a picture of the frustrating sight to the r/FishingForBeginners subreddit ina post titled "Beginners please don't do this."

Several plastic bags, a recyclable drink bottle, and a plastic cup with a plastic straw are among the litter visible mere feet away from the water.

This refuse is not just a frustrating eyesore for fellow visitors; it poses a real danger to the local ecosystem. For one thing, it can take centuries for the plastic on display to break down, which increases the odds that an animal will eat it with dire consequences.

The plastic can also shed dangerous microplastics into the water that are finding their way deep into the ocean and even our food and drinking water. That is a potential health hazard to humans, fish, and other marine life, like turtles.

The group or groups that left the trash behind clearly planned out their food and drink options easily enough. It's unclear why they couldn't have gathered all their trash into one bag and followed the "Leave No Trace" principle.

Ultimately, while one Redditor said they bring their own bags to pick up others' trash, it is irresponsible and unfair to expect others to clean up your mess.

There are efforts globally to address plastic pollution by waterways on a large scale, but the simplest gesture is to clean up after ourselves.

Redditors were annoyed and frustrated by the all-too-common sight.

"Always make sure to leave the fishing spot cleaner than the last did," one instructed.

"If I catch you leaving trash, your picture and location are getting sent to Fish and Game and local pd," a user warned before calling the scene "unacceptable."

"I never understand this logic," a Redditor wrote. "They can pack up all their gear, and yet they can't bring some garbage bags with them."

