Woman sparks debate online after sharing what red-flag behavior will make her second-guess relationships: 'Just really inconsiderate'

A woman recently posted a TikTok video that garnered numerous comments from followers who felt as strongly as she did about people who litter.

TikToker The Trinity Jackson (@thetrinityjackson) wrote in her post, "Why I stay away from people who litter." She went on to detail why she finds this act so repulsive.

"If there is one act that will make me reevaluate a whole friendship, it's littering," said The Trinity Jackson. She explained that littering is a reflection of how people behave in other situations and treat people.

She shared that, to her, if you're lazy and disrespectful enough to throw your garbage on the ground in a public space, then "you're the kind of person that's just really inconsiderate."

It's easy enough to wait until there's a trashcan available to dispose of your garbage responsibly. There's no reason that justifies this behavior. Littering makes your trash someone else's problem.

The Trinity Jackson said, "We all live on this Earth." We have to share it with billions of other people — in addition to wildlife — who inhabit this world. Tossing your trash anywhere other than a proper garbage bin is harmful to others and the environment.

Littering can cause serious issues for wildlife and the planet. Animals can accidentally ingest or become entangled in garbage, potentially leading to disease and death.

As trash breaks down, it releases chemicals and microparticles into the soil and waterways. This type of pollution can be devastating to ecosystems, including elements that are part of the food chain, eventually affecting humans as well.

Other TikTokers shared The Trinity Jackson's frustration with people who litter.

One user said, "I know this person, and multiple [times] I have witnessed her throwing full drinks out of the car. I had [secondhand] embarrassment."

Another user wrote, "It's just nasty."

One TikToker commented, "Quickest way to piss me off!"

