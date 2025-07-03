Homeowner frustrated after waking up to aftermath of July 4 fireworks: 'Kids and dogs play here all the time and had to step around [it]'

Many people enjoy ringing in July Fourth with fireworks — but when the remnants are left scattered in the streets, it feels distinctly un-celebratory.

One frustrated resident took to Reddit to share a photo of fireworks remnants that their neighbors left scattered in the grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I don't mind 4th of July festivities, but geez, clean up your fireworks trash after please!" they wrote. "Can you imagine any other circumstance where it's okay to leave this much toxic trash on the street in a public place? Kids and dogs play here all the time and had to step around burnt up detritus."

In the second photo, they showed the full bag of garbage they had gathered.

Commenters were similarly frustrated.

"Inexcusable," one person wrote. "Pack it in, pack it out."

"Even just a quick sweep would be so easy," another said. "So rude."

Unfortunately, littering like this is all too common, particularly after holidays and parties like July Fourth. From popped balloons and confetti left after a gender reveal party to cans and bottles scattered on the beach after Memorial Day, it's almost impossible to escape the flow of garbage. Litter has even been found on the peak of Mt. Everest and at the bottom of the Marianas Trench, per National Geographic.

Not only does this garbage detract from other visitors' experiences and safety — not to mention the sanitation workers who literally have to pick up the pieces — but it's also toxic.

According to Consumer Reports, the plastic found in many everyday products contains several harmful chemicals, which have been linked to neurological damage, respiratory issues, and certain cancers, among others.

These harmful effects are just as dangerous for animals. In addition to getting tangled and stuck in debris, they often accidentally ingest plastic after mistaking it for food. Thousands of animals on land and sea starve to death each year with stomachs crammed full of plastic. Fauna and Flora estimates that 100,000 marine mammals die each year due to garbage-related causes.

"Had to pull scraps of fireworks out of my dog's mouth several times today on our walk," another person vented.

Instead, when we use disposable plastics (which should be avoided whenever possible by switching to plastic-free brands), we should clean up after ourselves and reuse or recycle as much as possible. Or skip the fireworks entirely — at least if you're thinking about buying your own stock — and go for some biodegradable glitter instead.

