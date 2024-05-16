Ocean diver shares footage retrieving old balloon floating in water with animal trapped inside: 'It made me so emotional'

"I am so glad I spotted this little guy while cleaning up trash out of the ocean."

A TikToker who shares diving videos documented the moment they found a surprise while picking up trash in the ocean.

Mermaid.kayleigh (@mermaid.kayleigh) filmed their efforts to pick up discarded items in the crystal blue water. They came across an old Mylar balloon, which had been in the water long enough that the metallic coloring had begun to peel away. The word "birthday" was still just about visible.

After dragging the waterlogged item onto the boat, they saw a strange orange speck amid the plastic. They tore open the balloon to find a tiny crab had unwittingly caught a ride inside the single-use item. After a quick rescue operation, the creature was released back into the water.

"I am so glad I spotted this little guy while cleaning up trash out of the ocean," mermaid.kayleigh captioned the post. "Balloons don't go 'away.' They go into nature to harm wildlife. Please use less single-use plastic in your daily life and do not release balloons."

It was a sad encounter that could only become more common as plastic waste makes its way to water sources. If a helium balloon is released, it could travel for miles and miles before the gas steadily leaks out. Who knows where it could end up?

Turtles can mistake these items for jellyfish and try to eat them. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that a loggerhead turtle was once found with 67 pieces of plastic inside its system.

If an animal eats plastic, it's likely it could starve from the inside, believing its stomach is full despite needing vital nutrition. That's not to mention the harmful chemicals plastic contains, which could leach into the animal's body and cause health problems.

If celebrating a milestone, consider avoiding single-use plastic for more sustainable options. Instead of plastic confetti, opt for flower petals or seeds. Instead of disposable cups, cutlery, and plates, get reusable ones that you can bring out for any event. If nothing else, find single-use versions that contain no plastic, or at least recycle items when they are no longer in use.

Mermaid.kayleigh suggested that any single-use balloons should be tied down securely if taken outside and that they should also not be released knowingly.

"We hold a 'balloon fishing' tournament on Long Island annually," one commenter said, suggesting this is a common issue. "Winner is usually in the hundreds of 'catches.'"

"It made me so emotional to see the little crab here, it made me think how many of them are not lucky to be found," added another. "Thank you for being such a kind soul."

