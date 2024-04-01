Resident stirs anger with photo of Easter celebration aftermath at local park: 'This happens every year'

"It's frustrating that as humans, our celebrations & holidays are always seen as a valid excuse to pollute in excess."

When Easter comes around, celebrations with the family are likely to follow. And with spring just beginning, taking the festivities to a local park is a great way to take in some fresh air while enjoying the holiday.

Just make sure you clean up after yourself.

One furious Redditor living in Austin, Texas, posted a picture of the scene following a family event, with litter strewn all over the grass once the fun was over.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"PSA: Easter is not an excuse to litter your parks," they captioned the post.

Those bits of plastic and other party debris will be easily blown by the wind, spreading them far and wide. They will likely end up in animal habitats, water sources, or be trodden into the soil, where they will leach harmful chemicals that affect the growth of plants and grasses.

The plastic strips will not break down in the atmosphere and could remain in the environment for decades, and gradual erosion will turn them into microplastics that could eventually enter the bodies of humans or animals. While the health impacts of microplastics still need some research, they have been found in the blood and some vital organs.

What's more, larger items present a choking hazard to local critters, who might mistake the bits of ticker tape for food. If they get stuck in their stomach, they could even starve from the inside.

Fellow Redditors were outraged at the thoughtless actions of the revelers, with one lamenting, "This happens every year and it drives me nuts."

"It's frustrating that as humans, our celebrations & holidays are always seen as a valid excuse to pollute in excess," added another. "Following 4th of July? Firework shells & debris all over the streets. Any parade in any city? The streets are literally covered in garbage & trash."

In addition to tidying up after any family event, using environmentally friendly party items will help to reduce plastic pollution. Instead of plastic confetti, use dried leaves or petals. Bring your food in recyclable bags rather than single-use plastic. Take reusable plates and tumblers rather than disposable plastic ones.

Green spaces are meant for everyone's enjoyment, and it can be upsetting to see trash discarded so carelessly. This Easter, make sure you celebrate responsibly.

