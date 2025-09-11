Teen girl seriously injured after being attacked by wild animal while walking dogs: 'Be careful'

Incidents like this are often an indicator of a larger problem.

A 13-year-old girl from Erath County has been recovering since being attacked by a wild hog in Texas this August.

What's happening?

According to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Autumn White was taking her two dogs outside for a morning bathroom break when they suddenly dashed off toward a barn on the property. She followed the dogs, only to discover a wild hog emerging from the barn.

The wild hog punctured her leg with its tusk before the two dogs went into action, with one staying with the teen while the other canine chased the hog away. White ended up needing 44 stitches.

"We personally here do not have a lot of interactions where [wild hogs] attack anybody, or even livestock," Erath County Chief Deputy Tye Box told the local news station. "We're just trying to spread awareness that, you know, this has happened, and to be careful."

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

Any time wild animals come into contact with people, there's the potential for injury or even worse. And the humans in the equation aren't the only living things put in danger — when animals attack, authorities may decide to euthanize them in response.

The encounters aren't simply a hazard either. They are also often an indicator of a larger problem.

As global temperatures rise and as development encroaches on more and more green spaces, wild animals are being driven from their habitats and into closer proximity to human populations.

Between human-caused pollution altering weather patterns and the noisy, bright construction disrupting natural environments, habitat loss is bringing animals and people into increased proximity. This may not only up the chances of human-wildlife interactions but also related risks, such as vector-borne diseases.

What can be done?

The best way to protect yourself and your neighbors from encounters with wildlife may just be to protect the environment around you.

Enabling wild animals to thrive in their natural habitats can help keep everybody safe. This can also promote biodiversity and strengthen healthy ecosystems — which benefits everyone too.

People should still take proper precautions when venturing outdoors, especially wherever larger animals are known to roam. Staying informed about local sightings, remaining aware of your surroundings, never feeding wild animals, and considering ahead of time how you might escape a situation involving wildlife are all key measures to take.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.