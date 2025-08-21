Man escapes cougar attack after punching animal in face: 'Always fight back'

"Well that took some guts!"

A Canadian man found himself in a fight with a cougar, but incredibly was able to defend himself against the animal.

What's happening?

The attack occurred near Smithers, British Columbia. According to The Canadian Press, the man was out working when a cougar came right up to him and swiped at his torso.

He then hit the animal back with a punch to the face, and it left him alone after that. Thanks to his defensive move, he managed to walk away from the whole ordeal with only minor injuries.

"Well that took some guts!" one person commented on CBC's report of the incident.

"I salute you, sir," another concurred.

Why are cougar attacks important?

While it is rare, big cat species like cougars have attacked humans before.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to WildSafeBC data cited by CBC, people make about 2,500 cougar-related calls to the region's Conservation Officer Service each year, so encounters are not a freak occurrence.

Yet these kinds of predator species usually have no reason to violently engage with humans. When wildlife altercations do happen, it is often a sign of something bigger going on in the animal's environment related to human activity.

Construction projects may creep into sensitive habitats, or the planet's warming may strip away resources and push wildlife further into human-occupied spaces.

All the while, cougars and other apex predators play a crucial role in keeping their ecosystems healthy. However, when an animal reacts aggressively toward a human, it may be put down by authorities in response.

What's being done to protect both people and predators?

Boosting conservation efforts and building public awareness are both important for minimizing the harm and frequency of animal attacks.

To stay safe in the event of a cougar nearby, WildSafeBC recommended standing as large as possible while calmly backing away and letting it leave the area.

If the animal becomes hostile, the organization advises to "always fight back and never play dead," per CBC.

Another commenter neatly summed up the issue.

"We share the wilderness; be responsible, be respectful and know what to do," they wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.