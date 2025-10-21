Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions in US national park: 'Back away'

It's a textbook example of what not to do around wildlife.

An Instagram video is sparking outrage after showing a man trying to hand-feed wild mountain goats on the side of a South Dakota road — a dangerous and illegal move that wildlife officials say puts both humans and animals at risk.

The clip, shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), shows a tourist standing just a few feet from several mountain goats in Spearfish Canyon, holding out what appears to be food as the animals graze nearby.

The caption read, "Spotted in Spearfish Canyon, SD. Some idiot trying to feed a mountain goat."

While the video may seem harmless to some, experts say it's a textbook example of what not to do around wildlife. According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, visitors must stay at least 100 yards away from mountain goats and are strictly prohibited from feeding them. The U.S. Forest Service echoes that guidance, warning that feeding or approaching goats can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans — a behavior that often ends in aggression or animal euthanasia.

Online commenters were quick to call out the man's recklessness.

"Stop! Back away, get in your vehicle and leave the animals alone," one user wrote.

Another added, "It's like here in Colorado. Tourists think the bears are part of a petting zoo."

Others found dark humor in the scene, with one joking: "Next up? The rattlesnake petting exhibit."

The frustration stems from a growing pattern of "touron" behavior across U.S. parks — visitors approaching wild animals for photos or viral videos despite repeated warnings. Beyond the safety issue, these encounters can trigger trail closures, fines up to $500, or even the relocation of animals that become too accustomed to human contact.

Feeding or approaching wildlife may seem like a harmless act of curiosity — but for the animals involved, it can be a death sentence.

