Video shows dangerous situation with parent and young child near massive wild animal: 'So many people'

Stories about tourists who make poor choices when approaching wildlife in national parks and then pay the price are unfortunately commonplace.

The Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared another user's video, which, in its own words, was a "next level" example of bad decision-making in the wild.

In the clip, a tourist posed for a photo just a foot or two away from a wild bison. As the footage progressed, her small child approached her to pose for the camera as well.

They appeared to be unaware that the animal they were in front of likely weighed between 1,000 and 2,000 pounds, as the Department of the Interior observed.

The bison could have easily injured them, or worse.

This kind of behavior is clearly dangerous for the humans involved, but it can also be fatal for the animals.

When wild animals become too comfortable with humans and injure them, even inadvertently, they are often euthanized to prevent further harm, according to The Animal Rescue Site.

This isn't fair to the animals, who are unaware of park rules. It's particularly frustrating to witness because there are signs everywhere warning people not to get too close to wildlife in the parks.

Sometimes, things go terribly wrong. Animals get spooked, or tourists unwittingly come between a mother and a baby, all but guaranteeing conflict between wildlife and humans.

Being mindful of your own behavior around animals is a step everyone can take to reduce these encounters. It can be tempting to approach wildlife, but it's best to refrain for the good of everyone involved.

In the long term, voting for lawmakers who will create and enforce laws around human interactions with wild creatures is another way to ensure national parks and their diverse wildlife remain safe and protected.

Other Instagram users agreed that the tourists in the video were out of line.

"It amazes me how so many people have lost their instincts for survival," one said.

"Do these people get huge fines?" another asked. "They should. Think of all the money parks could make!"

"If they handed out significant fines for this type of behaviour, we could pay rangers more and improve facilities," a third proposed.

