Tourist realizes mistake after attempting to pet cute-looking animal on beach trip: 'They bite'

"Don't let their cuteness fool you."

by Audrey Brewer
Photo Credit: iStock

A tourist had a near miss when trying to engage with a cute animal on a beach trip in Mexico, not realizing the potential danger they faced.

A travel page on TikTok, Luxury on a Budget (@bookthevacation), posted an up close and personal video with a coati, an omnivore related to raccoons that is native to Central and South America. 

@bookthevacation Would you try to pet him? 😂 #mexico #cozumelmexico #traveltok #humortiktok #vacation #coati #animalsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Luxury on a Budget | Travel

While the person recording is cooing over the (very cute) animal, they ask if they carry rabies. Another person near them says, "No." And even after asking if they bite, and the other person responding, "Well, if you try to pet them," the person recording sticks out their hand to pet the coati. 

The tourist later learned coatis can be rabies carriers since their onscreen text says, "DO NOT do what I did. YES they carry rabies and YES THEY BITE."

Even the cutest wild animal can become aggressive with humans if it feels threatened or is trying to get food. Coatis, or coatamundi as they're sometimes known, have faced increased habitat loss in recent years due to deforestation and agriculture. As a result, they've been interacting with humans more and more.

Earlier in 2025, a hiker in Arizona had to receive the rabies vaccine at a local hospital after a wild coati attacked him on a trail. Animal interactions can also lead to euthanasia for the animal — provoked or unprovoked — to prevent further attacks.

As humans continue to encroach on wildlife habitats, there is a greater risk of dangerous or even deadly run-ins with wildlife. It's best to keep your distance and respect animals when you're in their space to protect them and their habitats

People in the comments were pretty much shaking their heads virtually over the travel vlogger's unnecessary risk.

"Why ask if you were just gonna proceed anyway?" one person asked.

Another person warned, "Anything with teeth can bite you. Probably best to not try to pet it as it is a wild animal. Don't let their cuteness fool you."

