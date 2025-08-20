Video shows TV personality's dangerous actions near massive wild animal: 'Jeopardizing their own safety'

If you're an animal lover, then it can be awfully tempting to run up to every wild animal you see and want to give them a nice pet or a big hug. But as a majority of people know, this can be extremely dangerous.

For some, that temptation can still be a little too strong. Amanda Bryant, star of the show Moonshiners, posted a video of her interaction with a massive wild elk that crossed her path in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Instead of backing away and giving the animal space, Bryant was more than happy to give the elk some soft scratches across its face. Although the brief encounter ended on a positive note, it could have quickly spiraled out of control.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, while wild elk may appear to be cool, calm, and collected, they can still be very unpredictable. This can be especially true when encountering male elk, known as bulls, who can grow to be five feet tall and weigh up to 1,100 pounds. Bulls are also the only type of elk that can grow antlers, which may add to their potential danger.

Human and wildlife interactions can lead to a number of concerns, including potential injuries, disease transmission, and even property damage. At the same time, these interactions can also signal the presence of habitat loss in nearby ecosystems. Increased human populations and the spread of civilization can possibly worsen these conflicts, making them more frequent and widespread.

Over in the comments section, a fair number of users offered up their concerns over the seemingly friendly encounter with the wild elk.

"The National Park Service is pretty serious about the 50 yards of distance rule around Elk," noted one user. "I would be very careful posting these videos."

"Happy he behaved himself and you had that experience ... but he is a wild critter so need I say please be careful," shared another commenter.

"How can they NOT realize this is not only jeopardizing their own safety, but possibly, the actual life of the animal," vented a third user.

