State lawmakers make monumental decision to center 'environmental justice' in legislation: 'This is a health issue'

"Due to a long history of racism and redlining, these are often people of color."

Washington state lawmakers are centering "environmental justice" in their legislation decisions, according to Gov. Jay Inslee on Medium.

Environmental justice, as defined by the Environmental Protection Agency, refers to equal treatment of all people in matters of human health and the environment, putting in focus those marginalized communities most susceptible to adverse health effects and weather disasters.

In Washington, these communities include those most affected by air pollution, who die 2.4 years earlier on average, according to the Department of Ecology Air Quality Program (via Medium). These communities can also be those living near the Seattle-Tacoma airport, which can disrupt their sleep, or those in a neighborhood with a lack of trees that causes higher temperatures in the summer.

Overburdened communities in Washington also include people who live close to waste facilities, live in older homes with excess lead content, or live in poverty.

"Due to a long history of racism and redlining, these are often people of color," wrote Gov. Inslee.

Two recent policies that have employed the environmental justice philosophy in Washington are the Climate Commitment Act and the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The HEAL Act, which was passed in 2021, requires the state departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Health, Natural Resources, Transportation, and the Puget Sound Partnership to address marginalized and vulnerable communities by directing 40% of all expenditures. The CCA, which in part aims to reduce harmful emissions, allocates 35% of investments to serve overburdened communities and an extra 10% to Tribal Nation projects.

Some of the specific projects that the CCA and HEAL Act have helped contribute to include building new air quality monitors, new heat pumps for farmworkers and family homes, planting trees for shade in urban areas, and equipping schools and recreation centers with air purifiers.

"People forget — this is a health issue," said Gov. Inslee. "People often think climate action is just about the polar bears."

Health issues in the environment affect all of us across the country. In New York City, almost half of residents live in areas with high air pollution, with a majority of people of color facing increased vulnerability. In Memphis, Tennessee, residents are linked to higher risks of cancer because of years of dangerous gas released into the air. Across the country, people of color are three times more likely than white people to live without access to parks and green spaces, which can adversely affect their physical and mental health.

However, like Washington state's CCA and HEAL Act, state lawmakers and independent companies are looking to address health issues and the environment, with a focus on overburdened communities. In Colorado, air pollution fines are directed to a "community impact cash fund" that gives community groups money to directly impact their residents, while a community solar project in Michigan helps residents in their community save money on energy bills.

In Washington, the CCA and the HEAL Act continue to make positive impacts. The state recently pledged $309 million to clean water funding and has provided $10 million in community grants for improving air quality.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.