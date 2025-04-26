  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker horrified after spotting disturbing detail on unexpected nightclub guest: 'Absolutely disgusting'

by Christine Dulion
A post on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating sparked backlash over the growing trend of bringing exotic animals to public places for entertainment. Titled "People think it's so cool bringing exotic pets for photos," it shows girls in bikinis from the neck down, with one holding a snake that has some sort of band around its mouth.

Saying one of their friends posted the photo on Instagram, the Reddit user added, "I hate when people bring animals to bars/parties honestly any loud environment."

Many commenters asked about the band, wondering if it caused physical harm to the snake. All around, people in the comments were appalled that someone would use a pet, or any animal, for entertainment. "Absolutely disgusting," the original poster said.

Beyond animal welfare, there can be public health and safety concerns in such situations. Exotic animals can bite, escape, or spread germs that cause people to get sick. Many U.S. cities and states have laws in place that restrict exotic pet ownership or display in public spaces. It's also dangerous for the animal — many animals who bite humans are euthanized, regardless of whether they were provoked.

This moment also highlights the broader problem of treating wildlife as accessories — a practice that fuels unethical pet trades and sends the wrong message about conservation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the exotic pet trade contributes to habitat destruction, the spread of invasive species, and the suffering of countless animals.

Fortunately, education and responsible policies can help. Groups such as the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and Born Free USA advocate for stricter protections for exotic animals and better public awareness around animal welfare. For those who want to support the ethical treatment of wildlife, rescue organizations are a good place to start.

"If you are doing that to your snake you 1. either know it might strike, in which case leave it home or 2. are an idiot and don't know how snakes work, in which case leave it at home," one person said in the comments.

"Animals are not here for cosmetic purposes or to be passed around like a bong for photos," an exotic animal owner added. "Reptiles are a lot more intelligent and emotionally capable than we give them credit for."

