Authorities make disturbing discovery inside home of notorious wildlife smuggler — here's what they found

Unfortunately, the area where the birds were kept is a known hotspot for illegal bird trade.

Officials in India discovered 72 parrots in poor conditions in the home of a smuggler who captured them for illegal bird trading.

What happened?

The forest department in Kanpur, India, conducted a raid on a notorious wildlife smuggler and rescued dozens of exotic birds from his house, according to a report by the Times of India.

Among them were Alexandrine parakeets and rose-ringed parakeets, which are both protected species, making it illegal to have and trade them. The birds were kept in cramped cages and clearly in distress.

Thankfully, the department transferred them all to a wildlife rehabilitation center where they will hopefully regain their health.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Any type of animal smuggling or trafficking is terrible for wildlife and the environment. The most smuggled animals are usually the rarest and most protected species, which can hurt their chances of survival.

Bringing them outside of their native habitats can also make them an invasive species. This can destroy ecological balance and is a major threat to the natural environment, further setting us back from a cleaner and safer future for all.

Invasive species can be predators to native species and compete for resources with them. This can lead to native population declines and a deterioration of the ecosystem. They can also spread pests and diseases that harm humans, animals, and farm crops.

What's being done about it?

Unfortunately, the area where the birds were kept is a known hotspot for illegal bird trade. Officials have recently taken more action to crack down on these smugglers, the Times of India said.

In addition to more patrolling, they are also running programs to encourage citizens to be aware of the problem and report any known or suspected wildlife trafficking.

Donating money to relevant causes can also help prevent animal trafficking.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.