Authorities make disturbing discovery after inspecting man's luggage at the border: 'Threats and violence can often escalate'

Illegal trading has ripple effects that go beyond the animals that are killed.

A man entering Nigeria from Cameroon was found to be in possession of a shocking number of illegally trafficked wildlife relics, including 346 bird heads and chimpanzee parts, the Sun reported in March.

What happened?

Nigeria's Customs Service apprehended the suspect, Bello Abubakar, whose illegal possessions violated both Nigerian law as well as international laws regarding endangered species trade, according to the news outlet.

Comptroller Gabriel Ogbonna made a statement detailing the confiscated items.

"The individual was found in possession of 213 parrot heads, 29 packs of parrot feathers, 128 heads of African hornbill and 5 eagle heads," he said, per the Sun. "Others are 1 pack of eagle feathers, 2 heads, 4 hands and 4 legs of chimpanzee."

The Sun reported that Abubakar had given a brief interview, where he shared that he had bought all of the items in an open market in Cameroon and was coming to Nigeria to resell them.

Officials stated that Abubakar was being investigated and would face prosecution.

Why is illegal wildlife trafficking concerning?

Illegally killing and trading wildlife and wildlife parts has ripple effects that go beyond the animals that are killed.

As the Sun explained, wildlife trafficking "not only undermines Nigeria's biodiversity but also fuels crime, threatens economic stability, and jeopardises public safety."

Removing a species for illegal trading can undermine the healthy functions of the entire ecosystem, as it upsets the balance of the food web and other natural checks and balances within the environment. Conversely, introducing invasive species into foreign environments can result in habitat destruction, population loss, and the advent of new diseases.

Further, illegal trafficking is fraught with violence. The United Nations explains that not only are rangers regularly killed by poachers, but "threats and violence can often escalate — along with the scale of depletion — if organized criminal groups become involved in wildlife, forest, and fisheries crime."

What's being done to combat illegal wildlife trafficking?

Several groups — including governments, international organizations, nonprofits, companies, and community-led programs — are actively working to combat poaching and trafficking.

As a consumer, it's important to keep a sharp eye out for illegal wildlife products, from the materials used in clothing to the animals sold in pet shops. This also extends to where you choose to travel; many wildlife-centric destinations are rife with animal abuse and maltreatment.

If you suspect illegal trading, you can report it anonymously to the dedicated office in your area.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.