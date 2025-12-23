Officials announce plans to reintroduce apex predator after it has been extinct for over 100 years: 'Why should we not bring them back?'

European wildcats are coming home. Officials are kick-starting the reintroduction of England's lone remaining native feline species, more than a century after it disappeared from the region.

GB News reported on the initiative to bring back the critically endangered species, last seen on Exmoor in the mid-1800s. The South West Wildcat Project plans to introduce 40 to 50 wildcats by 2027 while carefully considering impacts on local communities, wildlife, agriculture, and domestic animals.

"They're critically endangered. Why should we not bring them back? They were here, and the reason they're not here is because of persecution," said the leader of the project, Cath Jeffs. "They are part of our national heritage."

A comprehensive study identified that Devon's environment is suitable for supporting European wildcats. The area's extensive woodlands, low-intensity grasslands, and minimal urban development make it ideal for wildcats.

The public was also strongly behind the idea. The University of Exeter shared 71% of surveyed residents in the South West backed the move. An online poll showed an even higher 83% of respondents in support.

Once introduced, the wildcats will benefit the local ecosystem. They will help manage populations of invasive species, such as non-native grey squirrels, thus restoring balance to the woodlands.

Researchers also found that they have plenty of other prey, such as rats, wood mice, and rabbits. Meanwhile, wildcats would pose minimal risk to domestic animals, humans, livestock, or other endangered wildlife, such as hazel dormice.

The return of European wildcats isn't unique to England. Scotland is making efforts to revitalize the iconic creature. There are encouraging signs that the comeback is well underway, including the first wild-born kittens being spotted in a national park.

There are remaining hurdles to overcome for reintroduction in London, which is why the target is 2027. One challenge is preventing interbreeding with domestic cats, which could threaten the wildcats' genetic integrity.

The project plans to collaborate with animal welfare organizations on neutering programs to address that issue and emphasize public involvement.

"A lot of work remains to be done before the first wildcats could be released in the southwest," Jeffs concluded to GB News. "Honest and open dialogue with stakeholders will be key."

Considering the level of public excitement for the species' return, there's reason to believe that locals will be happy to play a part.

