Ambitious project to return elusive predator to its ancient home reaches key milestone — here's what's happening

An ambitious project to restore an elusive small predator to its historic range in the wilds of Scotland reached a key milestone with the first wild-born kittens spotted in a national park.

Earth.org reported that in the last three years, 35 captive-bred wildcats were released into the Cairngorms National Park.

Saving Wildcats is funded by the European Union and overseen by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, with the support of several partner organizations, including Nature Scot. The goal is to create a self-sustaining population of wildcats in the areas they once roamed.

The Scottish wildcat has a distinctive, rather grumpy expression that locals would probably describe as crabbit. Scottish wildcats are slightly larger than domestic cats and sport a solid tabby coat with a bushy tail with a black tip.

They play an essential role in the ecosystem as the predators of small mammals in a country that lost its large carnivores long ago.

Wildcats were nearly hunted to extinction in Britain because of their perceived threat to game. They've also suffered from habitat loss and hybridization with feral cats.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

According to Nature Scot, up to 2013, there were only around 115 to 314 individuals left in the wild.

As other rewilding projects have demonstrated, there's a little more to it than just turning captive animals loose in the wild. It's crucial to address the same issues that led to its disappearance in the first place.

One of the most critical challenges is educating and engaging the community. When local stakeholders buy into conservation projects, they are much more likely to succeed.

The Scottish wildcat has a long and proud lineage and is the inspiration for the Celtic legend of Cat Sith. With just a little help, the king of the cats is poised to reclaim its throne.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.