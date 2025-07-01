Experts release tiny creature in secret location in effort to save it: 'An exciting first step'

As part of an ongoing effort to revive a critically endangered native species, a British conservation group has reintroduced the hazel dormouse to a hidden woodland location in Leicestershire.

The People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) released 20 hazel dormice back into the wild in a secret location within the Bradgate Trust Park estate. The Times & Star reported that this is the latest move in a decades-long effort by the group to revive the species nationwide. Since 1993, over a thousand mice have been released into the wild in several counties across England.

Ben Devine, of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, told the outlet, "This release is an exciting first step in helping dormice not only locally, but nationally too."

The dormouse population in Britain suffered a huge decline at the beginning of the 21st century. Some 70% were lost between 2000 and 2022, per the State of Britain's Dormice report. The tiny mammal has vanished from 17 English counties. However, the PTES work gives some cause for optimism that this worrying trend can be stabilized and ultimately reversed.

The hazel dormouse is a small but tough little critter. It usually scurries around at a lean 20 grams (0.7 ounces) but can almost double its weight to get through winter. It's the winter season that presents the biggest threat to its long-term survival. Because of warming temperatures, some wake up from hibernation too early and starve. Accordingly, PTES measures short-term success as the dormice getting through two winters. They live up to five years and aren't the most fecund of rodents, as most will only have a single litter of four.

Reintroducing a species to an area it once inhabited can be a lengthy and difficult process, but bolstering the crucial biodiversity of the ecosystem makes it worth the effort. It's important to address the issues that caused the species to die off lest it disappear once more. Such efforts are most effective at the local level. Additionally, creating a welcoming habitat for local wildlife is an effort that can begin at home. Rewilding a yard isn't just a good way to encourage native plants and animals; it's cost-effective and requires minimal effort to maintain.

According to the Times & Star, James Dymond, director of Bradgate Park Trust, said, "This reintroduction is a testament to the past woodland management efforts on the estate, and we are committed to ensuring this special habitat continues to thrive — not only for the dormice, but for a wide range of other rare species that call it home too."

