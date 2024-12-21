Tourists fixated on photo opportunity test their luck with wild elk in national park: 'Leave them alone'

When it comes to close encounters with wildlife, humans don't always walk away unscathed.

A video captured photo-taking tourists testing their luck with a wild elk, sparking outrage about humans meddling with wildlife.

An Instagram clip posted by touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) shows an elk walking across a road as a group of tourists surround it. The video appears to have been taken in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, according to the caption.

At the end of the clip, a young boy is seen walking toward the elk, stopping mere inches from the wild animal to take a photo with his phone. He doesn't make physical contact with the elk, walking away unharmed.

While nobody in the video got hurt, the clip is a reminder of the importance of maintaining safe distances from wildlife. Close encounters like these put both humans and animals at risk. When wildlife injures people, authorities often have no choice but to euthanize the animal, regardless of the circumstances.

Elk, in particular, are vital to their ecosystems. They help regulate vegetation, fertilize the soil with their droppings, and support predator populations such as wolves, bears, and mountain lions, contributing to a balanced environment.

When it comes to close encounters with wildlife, humans don't always walk away unscathed. One video captured an elk pummeling a man to the ground at Yellowstone National Park who appears to be left with little injury. Another clip showed an elk popping a car tire with its antlers.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As for the clip from Banff National Park, commenters seem to share strong feelings about humans approaching wild animals.

"Stay away humans," one commenter wrote. "Leave them alone," said another.

Other commenters were a bit more hostile. "I want to see the people get chased or something—that's what they deserve," someone wrote.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

By giving wild animals the space they need in their natural habitats, humans and wildlife can live together more peacefully.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.