Video shows tourists nearly facing instant consequences during elk rut: 'Do people really not know how to use the zoom feature?'

The elk rut is a wild time of year as the male elk become more active and vocal in their bid to win over and mate with a female.

The elk rut takes place from late September to late October in Yellowstone National Park, home to the largest free-roaming elk herd in the U.S. During this time, it is particularly important to ensure you are maintaining enough distance from these big animals.

One group of tourists didn't get the memo though. A video posted recently to the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page shows several tourists getting close to an elk bull. In the video, shared courtesy of Zach Hunter (@wanderingwild.photo), the elk can be seen bowing its head in an attempt to warn the people to get away from it.

The video was taken at an intersection in Mammoth, Wyoming, at a safe distance from the animals. It is important to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away when viewing elk. This is because wild animal behavior can be unpredictable, so keeping a safe distance away can ensure that you remain safe and don't end up with unnecessary injuries. Male elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and move at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, which would be difficult to outrun.

Maintaining safe distances is also important for the animals. Human presence can cause them unnecessary stress, which can lead to changes in their behavior, feeding patterns, and overall well-being.

Staying on designated paths and maintaining safe distances ensures the safety of animals and humans alike. Unfortunately, these situations are not uncommon. One report recently showed people being charged by a female elk after they got too close to her calf, and another man got pinned by a bison after getting way too close.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Many people in the comments were in disbelief. "Do people really not know how to use the zoom feature?" one person wrote.

Said another: "Why aren't these peers calling these people out?!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.