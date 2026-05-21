Record-breaking warm spring temperatures cause destructive forest pest to emerge earlier than usual

Record-breaking spring heat in Oregon appears to be giving one of North America's most destructive forest pests an early start. State officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has been spotted earlier than usual this year in King City, a troubling sign that warmer winters and hotter spring days may be helping the insect spread faster and put more ash trees at risk.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the emerald ash borer, or EAB, was confirmed in King City this month after a landscaper reported that Raywood ash trees appeared to be declining, according to KOIN.

In early May, invasive forest species specialist Wyatt Williams peeled back bark on one of the trees and found a fully developed adult beetle ready to hatch. KOIN reported that Oregon usually does not see its first EAB adults of the season until the middle or latter part of June.

Williams explained that updated models taking into account Oregon's unexpectedly warm spring temperatures pointed to an earlier emergence — and that is now happening in real time. Western Oregon had its warmest winter since 1934, followed by spring temperatures that were record-breaking or close to it.

"These changes in climate favor insect pests," added ODF Forest Entomologist Christine Buhl.

The beetle, which was first found in Oregon in 2022, is native to Asia and kills ash trees by laying eggs beneath the bark. Once the larvae hatch, they feed on the tree's tissues, cutting off its ability to move water and nutrients.

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According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the emerald ash borer accidentally entered the U.S. in cargo and is responsible for the loss and decline of ash trees across North America, numbering in the tens of millions.

Ash trees help cool neighborhoods, support wildlife, and strengthen local ecosystems. In towns and cities, mature trees can lower street-level temperatures, improve air quality, and make outdoor spaces more livable during hot weather. When invasive pests kill them off, communities lose that protection.

Dead and dying trees can also become hazardous and expensive to remove, leaving homeowners, parks departments, and local governments with large cleanup and replacement costs.

Warmer winters and earlier springs can worsen the problem. If adult beetles emerge sooner, they have more time to find mates and infest more trees. At the same time, heat and drought can weaken ash trees, making them less able to defend themselves.

KOIN reported that officials are urging Oregon residents to familiarize themselves with ash trees and the signs of emerald ash borer damage, including thinning canopies, bark splitting, and D-shaped exit holes.

People can report suspected sightings through the state's invasive species hotline. Reports from landscapers, arborists, and residents can help experts respond faster and track where the insect is moving.

People can also avoid moving untreated firewood or other wood materials between regions, since invasive insects often hitch a ride that way.

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