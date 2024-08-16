Officials speak out after first-of-its-kind sighting of invasive 'tree killer' beetle: 'It's all around us'

If the beetles continue to spread, that could lead to the destruction of plenty of trees.

The ash tree population of New York is at serious risk after state officials confirmed the presence of a destructive insect.

What's happening?

An emerald ash borer has been successfully trapped at Adirondack Park in New York, and researchers are scrambling to see how far they have spread. As the Adirondack Explorer detailed, the sighting in Essex County now means that only two counties, Lewis and Hamilton, in the state have yet to record the beetle's existence.

The invasive bugs, which are native to Asia and were first spotted in the United States in the early 2000s, are remarkably effective at killing ash trees. Emerald ash borer larvae feed on the inner tree tissue, leaving a D-shaped hole once they leave after reaching maturity. According to the Adirondack Explorer, it can take two to four years for the ash tree to perish.

Why is this concerning?

If the beetles continue to spread, that could lead to the destruction of plenty of ash trees.

"We're bummed," Alice Halloran, who runs the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District, told the Explorer. "It was probably inevitable. It's all around us."

Trees are crucial to biodiversity, providing habitat for various creatures, boosting pollinators, and offering protection from the elements. They also play a huge role in capturing and storing planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere, helping to slow the rate of rising global temperatures.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to 8 Billion Trees, a single ash tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide a year and produce enough oxygen for two people to breathe every day.

If these beetles continue their path of destruction, it could have significant consequences for a state that contains a city that is ranked 14th on the list of "Cities Most Polluted by Ozone" in the United States, according to the American Lung Association.

What can be done about the emerald ash borer?

Signs of emerald ash borer in a tree include D-shaped holes, lighter tree trunks, dying canopy foliage, and galleries (or squiggly lines) underneath the bark. The Department of Environmental Conservation is calling for sightings to be photographed and emailed to the department.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, trees can be treated with insecticides to avoid infestation. It's a drastic measure, as some insecticides can contain harmful chemicals that can affect the growth of plant life.

While natural solutions are available — and are perhaps better in smaller gardens — getting on top of the emerald ash borer problem obviously needs robust action.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.