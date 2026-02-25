Experts issue warning as harmful insects spread into new US territory: 'Not good'

They have the ability to spread across a wide range of habitats.

The emerald ash borer may be small, but it can cause a major problem.

This little insect is exactly what its name suggests: a green beetle that bores into ash trees, destroying them from the inside out.

What's happening?

The invasive insects have already killed "tens of millions of ash trees" across the United States, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

With the neighboring city of Moorhead, Minnesota, already dealing with the beetles, it was only a matter of time before Fargo, North Dakota, faced the same issue.

The emerald ash borer's main priority is to pupate deep inside a tree's core. Once there, the larvae can hatch and use the inner trunk for nutrients. If this cycle repeats, an infested ash tree will eventually be unable to sustain itself and die altogether.

Why is this important?

When invasive species like the notorious borer have the ability to spread across a wide range of habitats, they can take resources from native species and often outcompete them altogether.

Trees like ash form the backbone of many ecosystems, supporting a range of life forms.

From the smallest squirrel to the biggest owl, trees host a wide variety of creatures that call them home.

When they are destroyed by emerald ash borers or other invasive species, not only do the trees die, but the environment they once supported is thrown out of balance.

It is crucial to protect native species from invasive ones, as they contribute to the broader health of the surrounding space by providing a stable through line.

Native flora and fauna are crucial to developing biodiversity, and some cities, like Fayetteville, Arkansas, have offered a reward for homeowners who actively remove invasive plants from their yards.

What's being done about this?

While the emerald ash borer may be a hard pest to tackle, officials in Fargo geared up for their arrival.

"The Fargo forestry department has been preparing for the eventual discovery of emerald ash borer by diversifying their urban forest system, by growing other types of trees other than ash," per MPR News. Fargo forester Scott Liudahl emphasized that they "know that having too much of one thing is not good, especially when it comes to tree species."

Additionally, he recommended keeping the movement of firewood out of Fargo to a minimum to mitigate the possible spread of the borers.

Homeowners are also encouraged to consider the city's plan to contract for insecticide treatment at the base of healthy ash trees, providing preventive measures for years.

Liudahl also told MPR News that "being in a cold environment … is a good thing. It's a kind of a management strategy." When temperatures drop low enough, the emerald ash borers won't be able to survive.

Each of these tactics will help Fargo effectively combat the beetles' invasion and, hopefully, keep their ash tree population safe over time.

