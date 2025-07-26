Officials issue warning after harmful insect is found in new area: 'Not a low-stakes battle'

"We simply can't stress enough how important it is."

Denver officials are asking for the public's help in stopping the spread of an invasive species that was recently discovered in the city for the first time.

What's happening?

In June, an emerald ash borer was discovered in the Congress Park neighborhood, KUSA reported.

The invasive beetle, which destroys ash trees, has been in neighboring towns, such as Boulder, for more than a decade, but this was the first time it was spotted in Denver.

Because of its presence in nearby areas, city officials had time to develop a plan for handling the emerald ash borer once it arrived. And with 1.45 million ash trees in the Denver metro area, they're hopeful that the plan will now be effective.

"This is not a low-stakes battle," Denver Parks & Recreation Executive Director Jolon Clark said in a statement, per 9News. "EAB has devastated ash tree populations in 37 U.S. states and parts of Canada, costing those communities billions of dollars. Based on this widespread destruction, we've been proactively battling EAB for nearly a decade."

Why is the emerald ash borer important?

Just like other invasive species, the emerald ash borer spreads quickly once introduced to foreign environments. Once it does, it can cause major damage.

The dark green beetle is typically smaller than a penny. It lays eggs in ash trees, and when they hatch, their worm-like larvae tunnel under the bark, causing damage that eventually kills the tree. It also depletes the area of resources needed by other wildlife in its ecosystem.

The borer has caused billions of dollars in damage across much of the United States and Canada. It has led officials to issue warnings in places such as Arkansas, New York, South Dakota, and Texas.

What's being done about the emerald ash borer?

To prevent the emerald ash borer from spreading further and potentially damaging over a million trees, Denver has launched a multifaceted public awareness campaign, aptly called "Be a Smart Ash." However, regardless of where you live, the advice can help prevent any invasive species from spreading.

First, the city has asked residents to identify if they have any ash trees. If they do, they should contact a licensed tree professional to either treat or replace the tree. They should also avoid moving any firewood, as borers can hide under tree bark.

To see if a borer has infested an ash tree, homeowners should look for D-shaped holes, wavy trail lines, and bark falling off trees.

"We're in this for the long haul," City Forester Luke Killoran said in a statement, according to 9News. "We simply can't stress enough how important it is for Denver residents to take action when it comes to identifying, treating, and/or replacing their ash trees as soon as possible."

