Officials issue serious warning after spotting highly invasive species capable of bulldozing entire forests: 'Mortality can be 100%'

The ash borer arrived in the United States in 2002 and has colonized 36 states, killing millions of trees and costing taxpayers perhaps billions of dollars.

An invasive species with massive tree-killing potential has been found in five counties around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

What's happening?

The emerald ash borer seemingly cannot be stopped from spreading. It was detected north of DFW along the Oklahoma border in Grayson County and in Hill, Hood, McLennan, and Palo Pinto Counties to the south, southwest, and west of the cities, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"The spread of EAB to these counties is alarming," TAMFS regional forest health coordinator Allen Smith said. "It's more likely for EAB to spread to adjacent counties, but the spread to McLennan County indicates that EAB is being spread by humans, which can be prevented."

TAMFS has been monitoring for the invasive species since 2009. All ash trees are susceptible to the bug, no matter their health. The ash borer was first found in Texas in 2016 and has moved into 26 other counties in the northeast part of the state.

"Without proper proactive measures, mortality can be 100% in heavily infested areas — so early detection could improve our chances to manage for the pest," Smith said.

Why is this important?

The spread of these creatures has been described as "inevitable," as they've reached New York and Oregon.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

They kill the trees in two to five years, with adults leaving D-shaped exit holes after they chew through the bark. Larvae feed on the vascular cambium underneath the bark, preventing the tree from transporting water or nutrients.

The beetle can spread 12 miles in a year but reaches new areas by hitchhiking in firewood and other infested products.

The ash borer arrived in the United States in 2002 and has colonized 36 states, killing millions of trees and costing taxpayers perhaps billions of dollars.

What's being done about the emerald ash borer?

Detection is the key to protecting trees, which can be treated preventatively or therapeutically with insecticides, per TAMFS.

The agency also suggests diversifying planted trees by following the 10-20-30 rule, limiting one species of tree to 10% of a population, one genus to 20%, and one family to 30%. "Having a greater diversity of trees reduces the likelihood that they will be severely affected by an outbreak of any single pest or pathogen," TAMFS said.

The state Department of Agriculture quarantines areas where the emerald ash borer has been found, restricting woody ash material from being transported away. It also recommends that campers buy local firewood instead of traveling with it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.