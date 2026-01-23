Yellowstone tourist suffers consequences after getting too close to elk: 'He got what he deserved'

"There is a reason they say to stay back!"

Elk may have a reputation as majestic, powerful creatures, but they can be just as aggressive as they are graceful — particularly during their mating season, known as "elk rut."

One tourist visiting Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone suffered minor injuries when an already-ruffled bull elk caught him standing too close. A video of the incident was initially captured in 2018 but has been covered repeatedly by news and media sites ever since.

VIDEO: Elk knocks man to ground in Yellowstone ELK VIDEO: An elk knocked a man to the ground in Yellowstone National Park. Two bull elk were fighting when one of them charged visitors and knocked a man to the ground on Thursday afternoon in Mammoth Hot Springs. https://bit.ly/2xmPFVG Posted by WPMI NBC 15 News on Saturday, September 15, 2018

It doesn't always take a direct provocation to incite the ferocity of a wild elk. In this encounter, a crowd of tourists stopped nearby to watch two bull elk fighting during the rut. One elk diverted its attention to one of the closest bystanders and charged, knocking him to the ground.

Fortunately, according to a 2024 blog post by Unofficial Networks, the tourist suffered only a few cuts and bruises.

Yellowstone National Park guidelines advise visitors not to stray too close to wildlife, not even to feed animals — a good safety regulation to follow in any natural habitat.

Even a well-meaning gesture can spook an animal, prompting more hostile behavior. It likely won't end well for you or for the animal — you could suffer injuries if the confrontation escalates, and in some cases, animals that attack humans are, unfortunately, euthanized.

If you intend to visit Yellowstone or any other wildlife sanctuary, make sure to stay on designated visitor paths and keep the recommended distance from any wandering animals. In Yellowstone, authorities suggest giving most animals at least 25 yards of space — and at least 100 yards for known predators such as bears and wolves.

People were quick to reiterate national park guidelines on the Facebook post, discomfited by these tourists' disregard for their own safety.

"There is a reason they say to stay back!" one user commented.

"That elk gave him a warning when he tilted his head down," another wrote. "That was a Warning to get out of his way [but] he didn't move. He got what he deserved."

