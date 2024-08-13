Bystander holds their tongue after witnessing parent teaching child to break safety rules with wildlife at national park: 'Those hooves are sharp as razors'

"Can't understand how and why they don't get it!"

A recent Instagram post by Washington Post travel writer Andrea Sachs (@andrea.sachs) has sparked outrage online, showing a father and son feeding a deer at Olympic National Park's Hurricane Ridge.

Sachs captioned the post, "Oh, dear! At @olympic_nps, a dad and son break park rules at Hurricane Ridge and feed the deer @touronsofnationalparks. I wonder if the dad would be happy if some random deer started feeding his kid junk food."

This incident sheds light on a broader issue of wildlife interactions in national parks. While it might seem harmless or even cute to feed wild animals, the practice can have serious consequences for both the animals and people involved.

Feeding wildlife disrupts natural foraging behaviors and can lead to animals becoming dependent on human food. This dependency often results in aggressive behavior toward humans when food isn't provided, putting visitors at risk. Moreover, human food can be toxic to animals' digestive systems, potentially causing illness or death.

The environmental impact extends beyond individual animals. As wildlife becomes habituated to human presence and food, it can alter ecosystem balances and lead to overpopulation in certain areas. This, in turn, can strain local resources and impact other species in the food chain.

Perhaps most tragically, animals that become too comfortable around humans and exhibit aggressive behavior often end up being euthanized (as in the case of Harambe the gorilla). What might seem like a kind gesture can ultimately lead to an animal's death.

Reactions to the post echoed Andrea's horror.

One commenter shared a harrowing story: "Omg! No. Just no. Deer are super dangerous. Those hooves are sharp as razors. My former NPS supervisor told me about a visit to Oregon Caves NM where a deer bucked on a woman. The hoof split her from head to mid-section with one swipe. Just wtf."

Another user expressed frustration at the lack of understanding, saying, "Can't understand how and why they don't get it!"

A third simply exclaimed, "Argh!"

By respecting wildlife and following park rules while traveling, we can ensure that our natural spaces remain safe and healthy for both animals and humans. Remember, observing animals from a distance is not only safer but also allows for a more authentic and rewarding wildlife experience.

