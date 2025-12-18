Onlooker sparks outrage with video of man's reckless behavior near dangerous wild animals: 'This could end very badly'

A close encounter in Yellowstone National Park is making the rounds online after a visitor approached a pack of wolves and appeared to pepper-spray one.

The video, shared on Facebook's Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the Idiots page, shows the man walking toward five black wolves near Lamar Valley, violating park safety rules designed to protect humans and wildlife.

At first, the man seemed to be headed in the opposite direction — but the curious wolves began bounding down the trail after him. Onlookers can be heard reacting in disbelief as the man moved closer instead of backing away.

"This could end very badly for that guy," one person said, while another shouted, "Hey, get the hell away from them!"

Yesterday morning (just approved by group but originally posted Oct 7) I video recorded from a safe distance a man approaching a pack of wolves. Maybe he didn't know they were there but I doubt it. He was lucky to leave alive! If he didn't I'm sure he would have been awarded the Darwin Award. A lot of other people witnessed it too. Posted by Keith Kerbs on Tuesday 7 October 2025

The man appeared to pepper-spray the lead wolf before disappearing with the animals into a small ravine. The pack eventually retreated, and the man walked out of frame. According to observers, no rangers were present because the incident happened during the government shutdown, when parks were operating with minimal staffing.

Yellowstone requires visitors to stay at least 100 yards from wolves and other predators, both for personal safety and to avoid disrupting wildlife. Approaching animals can also put them at risk; if a wolf injured someone, provoked or not, it could be euthanized. That's why park rules say to give animals space to move freely and use tools like bear spray only as a last resort.





Witnesses told SFGATE that the wolves, believed to be pups born earlier in the year, were likely just curious. Wolves rarely attack humans, and the last confirmed fatal wolf attack in the U.S. was over a decade ago. But even curiosity can turn dangerous when people ignore park rules or purposely provoke animals.

For those saying the man seemed to do everything right by backing away and trying to scare them off, video poster Kerbs offered additional context: "The man approached them. They were in the open and had been in the [vicinity] for at least a half hour. I didn't start videoing until the guy realized they were aggressively approaching him since he got too close."

Commenters expressed shock and anger at the man's actions.

"Should be identified and arrested," one person said.

Another wrote, "He was in an area he wasn't supposed to be and did it to get closer to the wolves to begin with."

A third summed up the situation, saying, "We need more rangers desperately. Also wow."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





