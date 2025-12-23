Officials issue warning after couple hospitalized for unexpected bear encounter in their home — here are the details

The granddaughter was thankfully able to step in.

An older couple living in the Lake Tahoe area of Nevada discovered a bear in their garage in an encounter that sent both residents to the hospital.

What happened?

South Tahoe Now reported in mid-November that a man went to his garage one morning and was shocked to find a bear.

Estimated to weigh between 250 and 300 pounds, the animal appeared equally surprised and scratched the 87-year-old as the man retreated into his home. Unfortunately, the bear followed.

Once inside, the bear encountered the family's dogs, causing the animal to panic. The bear began pawing at a bedroom door, behind which stood the man's 87-year-old wife.

She opened the door, believing the dogs to be pawing at it. Unfortunately, she was also scratched by the bear.

Ultimately, the couple's granddaughter, who was also inside the home, opened all the doors leading outside, and the bear exited the residence.

The man wound up needing five stitches, while his wife required 20. Both received rabies shots.

Why is this bear encounter concerning?

Human-wildlife encounters can often lead to terrible injuries and even death.

This can prove harmful not only to humans in the encounter but also to the wild animal, as authorities often euthanize animals suspected of attacks. This can happen whether people are responsible for provoking the animal or not, and it can contribute to wildlife population decline.

In the Lake Tahoe case, biologists investigated the scene and collected DNA samples from the home to prepare a trap for the bear. No capture in the case is known yet to have been reported.

Meanwhile, a bear suspected of a separate attack in South Lake Tahoe, California, this spring was euthanized, with her bears sent to a rescue in the northern part of the state.

Between rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, continued development, and biodiversity loss, many wild animals have seen their habitats shrink or be destroyed. This has forced animals to leave their homes and seek new areas for water, food, and shelter, pushing them closer to residential communities and increasing the chance of human-wildlife encounters.

What can be done?

The Nevada Department of Wildlife reminded residents that in autumn, bears need to consume as many calories as possible before going into hibernation for the winter.

As such, the officials advised residents to remove anything a bear might consider food from around the home, including trash cans, dog food, and bird feeders. They also reminded people to always lock the doors of their homes and garages.

Taking these precautions can help to reduce human-wildlife encounters, protecting human and animal safety. Voicing support for the conservation of large portions of land to protect wildlife habitats can help, too.

