Security camera captures terrifying moment when bear attacks man on front porch: 'He was screaming'

A bear viciously attacked a Florida man on the front porch of his home — not in the woods or countryside, but in a suburban neighborhood just minutes from Orlando.

What's happening?

Alexander Rojas of Apopka, Florida, had a terrifying encounter on the morning of Aug. 15, 2025, as he stepped outside to head to work.

Just seconds after locking his door, Ring camera footage — which was shared by Gulf Coast News Now on Instagram — captured a large bear darting across the lawn.

Social media users had mixed reactions. Some made light of the moment.

"He was screaming like he was on a roller coaster," one joked.

"I think he was trying to scare it away," added another.

But the attack was no joke for Rojas. The bear charged before the Ring camera stopped recording, biting his arm and clawing his ribs. Rojas told GCNN that he was able to "kick his feet out and knock him in the nose" before escaping down the street to safety.

Why is this bear encounter concerning?

Bear sightings in Florida aren't unusual — but bear attacks in suburban neighborhoods are. Apopka's population tops 61,000, and development continues to push into what were once bear habitats.

As Florida's population grows and natural spaces shrink, encounters like this are becoming more common.

Experts note that habitat loss, fragmented ecosystems, and reduced food sources drive wildlife closer to neighborhoods in search of food and shelter, which put humans and animals at risk. These conflicts can lead to serious injury or death for people and often end badly for the animals involved.

What's being done about it?

Florida wildlife officials urge residents to secure trash, remove outdoor pet food, and keep a safe distance if a bear is spotted. Community education campaigns and bear-resistant trash can programs are helping reduce human-bear conflicts across the state.

On a larger scale, conservation groups are working to protect and restore critical habitat corridors to give bears and other wildlife safer spaces to roam. Initiatives like wildlife crossings, which help animals move safely across busy roads, are gaining traction nationwide.

They can also help reduce encounters like what happened to Rojas.

At home, simple steps like securing garbage, bringing in bird feeders at night, and giving wildlife space can go a long way toward preventing dangerous encounters — keeping both people and bears safe.

