Experts issue warning after US man is fatally attacked by bear while riding tractor: 'Will probably increase human-bear encounters'

A recent fatal bear attack in Arkansas — the state's first in 25 years — left residents uneasy about a growing number of human-bear encounters across the U.S.

But experts say these incidents, while alarming, may be a symptom of broader environmental stressors that are pushing wildlife closer to people than ever before.

What's happening?

On Sept. 3, 66-year-old Vernon Patton was riding a tractor near Mulberry Mountain when a 70-pound black bear attacked him, causing severe injuries that later proved fatal.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said officers euthanized the bear; the animal later tested negative for rabies and distemper.

Wildlife biologist Don White, Jr., Ph.D., of the University of Arkansas–Monticello, told KNWA that such attacks are "exceedingly rare." In fact, black bears have killed just over 60 people in North America since 1900.

Still, he said the timing of this encounter, which occurred in late summer, when food sources are scarce, was a key factor.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"A nutritionally stressed bear can be a dangerous bear," White explained. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recently reviewed over 120 studies on how environmental changes affect bears across North America.

Their findings suggested that shifts in temperature and food availability directly impacted bear behavior, from where they forage to how often they encounter humans.

Why do bear encounters matter?

While bear attacks remain statistically rare, rising global temperatures and drought are reducing the availability of berries, acorns, and other key food sources, particularly in late summer.

"Drought decreases bear food availability. Decreased food availability will probably increase human-bear encounters," Dr. White explained. As human populations expand into once-forested areas, habitat loss compounds the problem.

Bears are drawn to unsecured garbage, outdoor pet food, and even bird feeders as alternative food sources. Over time, they lose their natural fear of humans in a process called habituation, which can make encounters more aggressive and unpredictable.

What's being done about it?

The best way to prevent human-bear conflicts, experts say, is to reduce the likelihood of general encounters.

White advised campers and hikers to keep food sealed and stored at least 15 feet off the ground, to cook away from sleeping areas, and never to approach cubs.

Garbage and pet food should be secured in bear-proof containers, and dogs, which often provoke bears, are best left at home.

By adhering to these safety guidelines, we can retain our balance with the nature around us and cohabitate with these creatures in peace.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.