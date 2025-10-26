Officials issue warning after shocking bear attack in residential neighborhood: 'Very scary'

"Make sure to keep your distance."

A bear in search of food surprised residents in Townsend, Massachusetts, prompting law enforcement officials to issue a warning on how to react if they encounter another one.

What's happening?

In early October, NBC10 Boston reported that a bear in Townsend allegedly killed a resident's goat.

Police records indicated that the bear tried to enter a chicken coop after the attack. Later the same day, the town's fire chief snapped a photo of the bear meandering outside his home, and the local police department took to Facebook to share a warning about bear encounters.

"Never approach a bear. Make sure to keep your distance," the post instructed.

Resident Carol Smith told NBC10 it was "very scary if you're, like, outside with them."

Local Meghan Cameron said, "I don't want any of the farm animals in this area, obviously, to get hurt."

Many Americans have faced dangerous bear encounters, ranging from a polar bear attack to a bear that opened car doors in a parking lot.

These incidents are part of a growing trend, one we must find ways to address.

Why is mitigating bear-human conflict important?

As bear populations continue to grow, so does the human footprint — meaning that we're encroaching on their homes, and vice versa.

Unfortunately, habitat fluctuations can increase the likelihood of incidents where bears intentionally enter residential areas.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, bears quickly become accustomed to using trash, table scraps, pet food, or birdseed as backup food sources. As a result, they "can become bold" and enter human habitats while seeking food.

Additionally, the International Wildlife Coexistence Network explained that human-bear conflict is an unfortunate consequence of human-influenced weather changes. When droughts and high temperatures affect a bear's natural food supply, they'll seek sustenance in residential areas.

As Cameron told NBC10: "We gotta coexist and figure out a way to do it, especially if the population's increasing."

Keeping bears safe and away from human areas is beneficial for humans, wildlife, and the environment. Bears help balance the ecosystem by controlling deer and moose populations, scavenging, and playing a role in pollination, per Get Bear Smart.

What's being done to keep people — and bears — safe?

Bearwise, an organization dedicated to improving human-bear coexistence, is at the forefront of safety.

State funding enables the organization to offer numerous programs tailored to help people stay safe around bears, whether at home or outdoors.

In fact, the group developed six at-home basics for staying safe around bears. The guide includes information about securing food and trash, cleaning grills, and bringing pet food indoors.

