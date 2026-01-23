Homeowner shares photos after spotting unexpected yard visitors: 'Taking up residence'

A Redditor recently spotted some surprising visitors in their garden and asked the community at r/WhatsThisSnake for some help identifying them.

"We recently discovered a snake (or snakes) taking up residence in our yard. We see it regularly," wrote the original poster, who also included a few pictures. "Initially I thought it was a single snake, but after looking closely at the photos I've taken (a couple weeks apart) the markings on the face look a bit different."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP noted that they couldn't find any lizards or toads in their garden anymore. The community identified the animals in both pictures as the harmless and beloved eastern hog-nosed snake.

It's important to give all snakes, especially venomous or poisonous ones, space. But some snakes, like the ones the OP encountered, can keep populations of all kinds of pests down in your garden. Other homeowners have enjoyed the company of spotted bush, DeKay's brown, and garden snakes in their yards.

Creating a healthy yard full of native plants is bound to attract wildlife. While this makes for a fun and interesting garden, it's also helpful for propping up the local ecosystem. A garden with lots of flowers can feed pollinators, for example, which can help support declining populations.

A native garden has the added bonus of being very low-maintenance. Since native species evolved for the local climate, they tend to be drought-resistant and require little watering otherwise. That saves you both time and money on monthly utility bills.

Reddit commenters were excited for the original poster's new yard residents.

"Houston checking in here stop hogging all the hoggies they are so cute… Ill trade you two copperheads and a coral for every hoggie," wrote one community member.

"TWO hogs in one yard?? The luck! Enjoy, OP. We're looking to adopt a hoggie in a year or so," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.