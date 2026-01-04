Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected visitor: 'Super cute'

One of the best things about having a garden (besides the creativity it affords you) is enjoying adorable tiny visitors, such as bees and squirrels.

TikToker Agjee_ZA (@agjee_za) shared a video of an incredibly cute guest they received — a snake found in their garden.

"Just found the cutest snake wandering my garden," they captioned the video. "Do u think it's poisonous?"

Fellow TikTok users were in awe of the charming creature and were quick to identify it.

"That looks like a spotted bush snake which is indeed harmless and super cute!" one person wrote.

"BooP THE NOOODLE," another gushed.

While you don't actually see the poster's garden in the video, chances are good that they had native plants in it. These plants are one of the best ways to attract wildlife to your garden, and this video of a visiting snake offers physical evidence of the benefits native lawns provide to local ecosystems.

Additionally, rewilding your lawn with species native to your gardening zone attracts pollinators. Crops depend on bees, as they and other pollinators increase the diversity and efficiency of pollination, making them vital to plant reproduction.

Diminutive visitors aren't the only benefit of filling your garden with native plants, as these five homeowners did. Native plants require little in the way of maintenance, so gardeners spend less time working. They also need less watering, helping to lower water bills as well as the consumption of a valuable resource.

Even better is the hardiness of native plants, which are able to withstand nearly any kind of weather that comes their way — meaning they last longer than non-native plants. Depending on the type of native plant you choose, you can even use these to limit water runoff and prevent soil erosion in your yard.

While switching from a monoculture lawn to a native one can take time, it's well worth it. Even if you don't have the resources to rewild your lawn fully, you can plant a patch of buffalo grass or clover and still reap the benefits (including lovely little visitors such as this snake).

