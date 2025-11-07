Gardener finds unexpected guest lounging high atop their tree: 'Slick little guy'

"Be careful where you put your hands lol."

If there's ever a good time to find a literal snake in your garden, it's under the circumstances that a recent TikTok shows.

Posted by TikTok user OurTimeCapsuleHome (@ourtimecapsulehome), this video showcases a pepper tree and a guest it's hosting — a garden snake. The camera moves up and down the tree to show how the snake is thin but very long. The video is playfully soundtracked by Guns N' Roses' iconic track "Welcome to the Jungle."

"We have a little hunting on our little pepper tree!" the caption read. "Funny little snake could care less about us."

Now, whether or not you would welcome a garden snake in your yard is very much a personal decision. But if you like the general idea of finding unexpected wildlife passing through your garden, you may want to consider rewilding.

As the word suggests, rewilding is the process by which a plot of land is returned to its natural state. Rewilding is common in places like national parks or forests, but you can certainly rewild your yard. One way to do that is by installing plants native to your ecosystem.

A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which help to protect our global food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters were pleasantly surprised to see the snake just minding its own business.

"That's a long snake. Let it eat all the bugs," read a top comment.

"Slick little guy," wrote one user.

"Be careful where you put your hands lol," another response jokingly warned.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.