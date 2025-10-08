  • Home Home

Gardener captures delightful video of tiny visitors enjoying backyard flower: 'This made me cry'

"Oh this looks like such a majestic experience."

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Joanna Napoleon (@joannapoleon13) posted a video of two tiny frogs sitting comfortably together inside the petals of a red dahlia in her garden.

One commenter said it was "the cutest video I've seen today."

@joannapoleon13 frog in red. #fyp #dahlia #frog #pnw #garden ♬ we fell in love in october - girl in red

The clip shows several healthy blooms, which appear to be an ideal environment for the frogs and likely other creatures, as well.

While the dahlias might not be native to the area, the video still demonstrates how abundant, non-invasive flora can be beneficial to local biodiversity.

When people rewild their yards with native plants, they create gardens that attract native wildlife and pollinators. Having evolved together in these environments, plants and animals have mutualistic relationships that benefit each other.

The plants provide food and shelter to birds, insects, and other creatures — including frogs — and the animals help the plants by pollinating them. 

When an ecosystem is balanced, native plants can thrive and support a range of wildlife from small insects to large mammals, boosting the health of the environment.

In addition to being beautiful spaces that support wildlife, native gardens and natural lawns are also low-maintenance when compared to monoculture turf lawns that require regular mowing and lots of attention, saving homeowners time and money on water bills and upkeep.

Native gardens also require less pesticides and fertilizer, so you can limit chemical use and save additional money.

A low-maintenance space that attracts wildlife, looks beautiful, and benefits the environment is a win for all.

Users loved the viral video of the tiny frogs sitting inside the flower, sharing their thoughts and even their own photos of wildlife thriving in their gardens.

"This made me cry," one said.

"Oh this looks like such a majestic experience," another wrote. "Oh to be of nature, in nature!"

Someone else simply said, "This is what life's about."

