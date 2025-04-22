Gardener stunned after capturing rare wildlife encounter unfolding in backyard: 'Such a great omen'

A vibrant garden can be a hangout spot for wildlife, but some sightings are rarer than others.

TikToker Gray (@urbangardeningwithgray) showcased a special visit from a wise soul — a barred owl they plan to name Bert.

"He frequents so much I feel like I should name him," wrote Gray.

"I have been seeing him every other morning for about 3 years now. And I love it," the TikToker added in response to a commenter.

A quick look at the Texas gardener's page shows a diverse range of plants, from a mandarin orange tree to rare chocolate candy cane sweet peppers and daffodils. Their efforts attracted an animal that people may hear but don't often see.

When you upgrade your yard, you can enjoy plant biodiversity that serves many purposes. Plants such as lavender look and smell delightful, while groundcovers such as wild ginger and clover help prevent soil erosion. Groundcovers also smother weeds that can destroy crops and otherwise healthy trees that can host owls.

Different species are attracted to specific native plants. For example, the monarch caterpillar's only food source is milkweed. While owls don't focus on vegetation for food, those vibrant native plants attract what they really want — a tasty rodent or other small animals.

As a result, barred owls and related species can keep your garden plentiful by feeding off the destructive rodent populations that eat your produce before you have a chance to. Some even go after skunks.

MasterClass advises gardeners to keep a small section of the garden unmanicured to attract pests that owls like to eat.

Even if your yard isn't ideal yet, you can achieve similar results as Gray by rewilding it by amending soil, adding compost and mulch, and sowing seeds native to your area. Check the United States Department of Agriculture's hardiness zone map, the Xerces Society, and a local university extension site or office.

Focusing on your gardening zone helps cultivate strong plants that produce strong and deep roots and require less water. Therefore, you can save money and time while having abundant vegetation to feed your family and possibly start bird watching.

"What a compliment from nature," said one respondent.

Another said, "Wow! Such a great omen."

