Authorities make horrifying discovery after inspecting suspicious package at US mail facility — here's what they found

It is illegal to smuggle it across international borders.

U.S. authorities uncovered a disturbing wildlife smuggling organization inside a Southern California mail facility. According to reports by CBS News, Sai Keung Tin, a smuggler from Hong Kong, was arrested for illegally exporting a protected turtle species.

What's happening?

Federal authorities seized Tin at John F. Kennedy Airport for aiding and abetting turtle smuggling across the U.S. He was part of an international smuggling organization that trafficked the eastern box turtle, a protected species native to the U.S.

Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, it is illegal to smuggle the eastern box turtle across international borders. The turtles were smuggled in boxes that claimed to be transporting almonds and chocolate cookies. Eight to 12 turtles were squished into each box and bound by socks to prevent movement. One of the turtles died, reported CBS News.

After pleading guilty to four federal charges of exporting merchandise against the law, Tin was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Why is wildlife smuggling important?

Wildlife trafficking is not only life-threatening for the animals being smuggled but also harmful to the entire ecosystem. As this incident highlights, many illegally smuggled animals do not survive the transport because they are forced into horrible conditions.

If they do survive and are then introduced into an area they are not native to, these animals become an invasive species and can disrupt the local ecosystem. Invasive species destroy the ecological balance by competing with local flora and fauna for resources.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Organizations across the globe are actively trying to stop wildlife tracking. One of the organizations is the World Wildlife Fund, which works to spread awareness of illegal wildlife trafficking and raise money to stop it.

Some large corporations and airlines are taking a stance against wildlife smuggling by refusing to transport hunting trophies of certain species. Emirates, for example, will not transport hunting trophies from elephants, rhinos, lions, and tigers, even in cases where hunting these animals is legal.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.











