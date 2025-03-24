Shipping giant takes unprecedented stand against illegal smuggling via cargo planes: 'We proudly disrupt it'

"The land, air, and sea logistics network is in the unique position to stop the illicit trade in its tracks."

Shipping giant Emirates SkyCargo touted its credentials in the fight against wildlife trafficking in celebration of World Wildlife Day on March 3.

The Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based logistics business has used its standing to raise awareness about the problem and also incorporated proactive measures to stop traffickers in their tracks, it announced in a news release.

The company refuses to carry hunting trophies of certain species — including elephants, rhinos, lions, and tigers — even from areas where hunting these animals is legal. It named shark fins, rhino horns, elephant tusks, and leopard skins as some of the specific items it would permit. It has also embargoed banned species and related products.

Emirates SkyCargo said its freight officials use screenings, spot checks during travel, document verification, and permit authentication to approve shipments. Employees in the passenger division are also trained to recognize signs of trafficking, with more than 30,000 individuals overall committed to stopping the illegal trade.

In Africa, it has supported the development of an automatic system to detect illegal wildlife commodities in security screening systems. The continent is "disproportionately targeted by the trade due to its rich and unique wildlife," Emirates stated.

These methods not only protect wildlife but also sustain communities that rely on animals for their well-being and livelihoods. Southern white rhinoceroses, for example, keep savanna ecosystems in balance, allowing flora and fauna that call those areas home to thrive and providing humans with food, fuel, and income. Savannas also store about 30% of terrestrial carbon by one estimate, which means they help mitigate rising global temperatures.

Emirates also assists in wildlife rescues. Last year, it transported a lion cub that was kept as a pet in Baalbek, Lebanon, to a Cape Town, South Africa, wildlife sanctuary. Such endeavors can enable the restoration of historic regions and contribute to valuable ecotourism initiatives.

In partnership with United for Wildlife, Emirates spreads awareness with Airbus A380 jets that feature a parade of endangered species and a 50-ton model A380 at a roundabout on the approach to London's Heathrow Airport.

In 2023, it started giving amenity kits to flyers that highlight some of the world's most trafficked species: the green sea turtle, African elephant, blue macaw, gorilla, hammerhead shark, lion, pangolin, and black rhino. This message has since reached 9.8 million people.

Supporting Emirates and other brands that work to protect Earth's creatures is one way to help stop wildlife trafficking. You can also visit eco-friendly destinations in your travels and talk to family and friends about what you value and how to act on it.

"Every day, Emirates SkyCargo supports global supply chains, connecting businesses with suppliers and customers in over 145 destinations worldwide," Badr Abbas, a divisional senior vice president, said in a statement. "But, the illegal wildlife trade is one supply chain we will not facilitate — in fact, we proudly disrupt it. By refusing to carry trafficked wildlife, the land, air, and sea logistics network is in the unique position to stop the illicit trade in its tracks. From education and awareness programs for our staff and customers, to updating our operational protocols in line with the latest guidance from welfare organizations and governments, we will continue working to keep wildlife wild."

