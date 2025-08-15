Woman shares unsettling discovery made deep in forest: 'Been here 30+ years and hasn't degraded'

Nostalgia is often a wonderful feeling, as it can bring back memories from your childhood or remind you of things you thought you had long forgotten. Sometimes, however, a reminder can also bring attention to a larger issue.

TikTok user Rebecca (@eaglescliffeclp) shared a short video of her heading to a forest to "visit the early '90s litter museum," as she puts it.

The footage displays litter cluttering the woods, and it was primarily products and brands from decades ago.

All the good stuff you might remember is there. A bag of Quavers deep-fried potato snacks, a bag of Primes crisps, and many other old-school treats, left to rot away on the forest floor.

Except plastic litter does not simply rot away, as it is not biodegradable and therefore will merely remain wherever you left it, the Conservation Law Foundation explained.

"This is what can happen when you litter. It doesn't just disappear," a caption in the video states. "... Some of this has been here 30+ years and hasn't degraded."

It is a stark reminder of why it is essential to take better care of the environment and especially our surroundings, as even one piece of litter can encourage others to leave trash that builds up and disturbs or even harms local wildlife.

It can also be unsightly if found all over trails or pathways. It may even pose a public health hazard if it filters into and pollutes waterways, bringing danger to both wildlife and people, the Caucasus Environmental Knowledge Portal reported.

Experts have estimated that annual litter makes up over 100 million pounds of waste in U.S. national parks alone and that an estimated 7 billion tons of plastic is dumped into the ocean year after year.

The way to combat this is by starting with local action to discourage littering, and organizations that push for cleanup efforts can play a role. Calling out local officials who do not address the problem and promoting activism is also a good place to start, in addition to investing in and supporting sustainable packaging over disposable packaging.

