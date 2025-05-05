Companies overhaul iconic product packaging as tough new rules take hold — here's what to expect

It's hard to argue against the utter convenience of plastic packaging.

Plastic packaging accounts for 40% of the planet's plastic waste. Efforts to address the immense burden these unsustainable practices put on the planet have resulted in tightening regulations. Now, big companies are looking to reimagine their packaging for greater sustainability and circularity — but what does that look like?

As many problems as it may pose to the planet, it's hard to argue against the utter convenience of plastic packaging. It's lightweight, durable, customizable, and cheap to make. But it's favoring these short-sighted benefits that have our landfills overflowing and microplastics permeating everything.

Fortunately, regulations like the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and Australia's National Packaging Targets are finally stepping in to change that.

The EU PPWR, which entered into force in February 2025, is a regulation that seeks to create uniform sustainable packaging rules across all member states. It will do that by encouraging big companies to use fewer materials, incorporate compostable and biodegradable materials, and improve the recyclability of their packaging.

Australia's National Packaging Targets are similar but perhaps even more ambitious than the EU PPWR. The targets represent a commitment from both Australia's government and its industry leaders to achieve totally sustainable packaging by 2025. That means converting to 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging and phasing out all problematic, unnecessary single-use plastic packaging.

Of course, these regulations present some considerable challenges to many industries. But innovation is intrinsic to any successful company, and so is adaptation.

Some companies are choosing biodegradable packaging, others are making their packaging more recyclable, while others are redesigning their packaging to create less waste.

Another shift that's occurring in response to these regulations is a move towards reusability and refillability. You can see these concepts in America through Whole Foods' new refill stations or The Body Shop's refill program.

Through all of these reimagined packaging concepts, the goal is to achieve a circular economy, or at the very least a more circular one. And while some companies may not be up to the task and wind up by the wayside, others will surely thrive; the recycled materials packaging solutions market is projected to be worth nearly $250 billion by 2029.

