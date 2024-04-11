Hiker shares frustration after litter-picking during nature walk: 'Why do people do this?'

"We're a tourism hot spot. Yet the lack of respect for nature and others is staggering."

Sometimes you just want to be able to enjoy the great outdoors in its natural state, so it can be frustrating when others don't show that same interest and instead throw their trash wherever they want.

One concerned Redditor said they go as far as picking up litter that others have discarded to keep their area cleaner, but a particularly bad pile led them to vent their disappointment on the subreddit r/awfuleverything.

Littering is a major challenge in the outdoors, contributing to over 100 million pounds of waste in U.S. national parks annually. When not properly disposed of, trash can negatively affect wildlife habitats and even become a public health hazard. Over time, hazardous materials in litter may find their way into waterways, with an estimated seven billion tons of trash going into oceans annually. Items such as plastic bags can remain for 100 years before breaking down.

"Why do people do this?" asked the OP, intrigued at the apparent lack of respect for nature.

Industries such as tourism report up to twice as much litter compared to local residents. This has prompted popular destinations, such as the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, to encourage more respect by mailing trash found back to tourists' homes. Potential consequences for littering include up to $14,500 or five years in jail,

Wildlife comes into contact with throwaway items easily, often mistaking items as food. If consumed, they eventually become ill or get infections. In some cases, they don't make it. In the UK, for example, there are 10,000 reports of animals found injured, trapped, or dead due to litter consumption.

From the stomachs of local squirrels to our favorite river beds, the chemicals dispersed by litter affect our health and many organisms around us.

The post generated much support from other users who understand the value of our natural world and why it should be respected. That respect is especially important when our warming planet needs all the help it can get through more people taking their impact on the environment seriously.

"We're a tourism hot spot. Yet the lack of respect for nature and others is staggering," one user said.

Another user credited the OP for taking the time to pick up litter by commenting, "Thank you for using your time to make the planet a better place. It's really appreciated."

Fortunately, there are those like the OP taking their awareness into action, picking up litter or even mobilizing communities to protect the ecosystem, one cleanup at a time. These efforts don't have to be necessary, though, if more people can take the step of putting their own trash where it belongs and reminding their friends and family to do the same.

