Onlooker captures video of 'heartbreaking' scene at local pond: 'Poor babies'

"We are ruining it for everybody."

A peaceful pond should be a sanctuary for local ducks, but one TikTok shows just how far human pollution has disrupted that balance.

In the clip, posted by The 2 Minute Foundation (@2minutehq), ducks swim and feed in a pond littered with floating trash and a gross-looking layer of gunk. Over the video is laid the caption "POV: You're simply trying to exist in your own habitat that is being polluted by human litter."

The written caption pleads: "If you don't want to do it for humans, do it for the animals. It is their home too, a home that is being polluted by our rubbish."

The scene, called "heartbreaking" by one viewer, highlights the growing problem of human-generated pollution in our water systems.

According to the U.N., over 80% of wastewater worldwide flows untreated into rivers and lakes, threatening the survival of aquatic life. Ducks, like the ones we see in the video, can mistake small pieces of plastic for food, which can lead to starvation, poisoning, or injury. Polluted water also disrupts entire ecosystems, harming fish populations and other species that depend on these environments, including humans. Plus, plastics don't biodegrade but rather break down into microplastics, which cause problems for human health around the world.

Thankfully, some groups are working to make notable changes.

Many cities, countries, and organizations have taken steps like banning certain single-use plastics. Also, organizations like Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup are working to reduce the waste already in waterways. People can do their part by switching to reusable water bottles and bags and joining local pond or park cleanups.

While the video sparked sadness, it also fueled calls for change.

"Poor babies," wrote one commenter. Another added, "It's their planet too, we are ruining it for everybody."

Others pushed for action, pointing out that simple steps can protect these habitats. One commenter said, "This is why I'm going to start a litter-picking club."

The TikTok is a sad reminder that our trash doesn't just vanish once it leaves our hands — it ends up in someone else's home.

