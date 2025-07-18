Officials pass sweeping ban that will impact consumers' shopping habits: 'Makes a big difference'

"This decision follows comprehensive studies conducted in collaboration with various public and private bodies."

Oman has enacted the third phase of its comprehensive plan to eliminate single-use plastic items from commercial and retail use.

In February 2024, Oman announced Ministerial Decision No. 8/2024, issued by the Environment Authority, which bans the use of single-use plastic shopping bags less than 50 micrometers thick. The ban looks to reduce the growing amount of plastic waste in the country. The third phase outlaws single-use plastic in grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops, and bakeries.

As Gulf News reported, the EA views plastic pollution as a critical threat to marine ecosystems and biodiversity. "A single plastic bag may seem harmless, but it leaves a profound impact on marine life and our environment for decades," the agency stated. "Your simple decision to use sustainable alternatives makes a big difference."

The third phase took effect July 1. The initial phase started a year prior and targeted pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. The second phase, implemented Jan. 1, expanded the ban to textile shops, retailers, furniture stores, and more.

The phaseout aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which includes the country's push to reduce its reliance on dirty fuels such as oil and gas and other harmful chemicals that negatively impact the environment. The program is geared to developing renewable energy resources and promoting sustainability.

As Muscat Daily reported, Oman made the push after years of research. "This decision follows comprehensive studies conducted in collaboration with various public and private bodies," an EA official said in July 2024. "A well-planned transition period preceded the enforcement to ensure smooth implementation."

Critics of bag bans point to the increased cost and potential inconvenience of alternative options. In a recent study, researchers also referred to bag bans as a "symbolic gesture," citing the need to address all forms of plastic and their environmental impacts.

However, plastic bag bans are a step in the right direction. Single-use plastics can have significant negative effects on the environment, including pollution of land and waterways, harm to wildlife, and the spread of microplastics. Designed for convenience, single-use plastics end up as waste, clogging landfills and contaminating ecosystems.

While plastic bag bans may not be the perfect solution that addresses every concern, they can lead to less plastic pollution in the environment, including in drinking water and inside animals that become food for people. This can benefit the food chain by cutting the health risks associated with plastic consumption, as the Association of American Medical Colleges reported.

