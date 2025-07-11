Officials move forward on sweeping ban that will have major impact on restaurants: 'We intend to do this'

Tackling the negative impact of single-use plastics can feel like a never-ending battle, but every small step counts. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, one such step is underway as the city takes action to reduce plastic waste, specifically targeting single-use plastics at local restaurants.

Lehigh Valley Public Media reported that Bethlehem's Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) has approved a new survey aimed at understanding how local restaurants use single-use plastics and how the city can support them in reducing that waste.

"It's not a 'Should we do it,' it's more of a 'We intend to do this,' so what kind of help can we provide to these food services to start down this path?" EAC Waste Reduction Committee chair Steve Olshevski said.

Rather than asking whether change should happen, the city is signaling that change is coming and asking restaurants what support they need to make the transition. While the effort is still in its early stages of information gathering, the initiative is a promising step forward.

Reducing single-use plastic, particularly in restaurants, isn't just about cleaning up the environment; it's about protecting the health and quality of life in our communities, which is why initiatives like the one in Bethlehem are so important.

As concerns grow over microplastics being found in our food, air, and water, initiatives like Bethlehem's are part of a larger, people-centered movement to reduce plastic exposure in daily life. Bans on plastic cutlery, already gaining momentum in other cities nationwide, help reduce the invisible but growing health risks linked to chemicals leaching from disposable plastics.

Swapping in sustainable alternatives, like compostable or reusable utensils, makes dining out safer and more responsible while also easing the strain on local waste systems.

For restaurants, making this shift can also reduce long-term costs and appeal to increasingly eco-conscious consumers who seek businesses that align with their values.

Some community members have expressed skepticism about the initiative, pointing out the widespread presence of plastic in everyday life. As one commenter noted, "Get rid of plastic bags but yet almost everything you buy is in a plastic container."

Still, others are embracing the effort with optimism, calling it a "great first step!" toward reducing unnecessary plastic waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.