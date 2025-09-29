Farmers devastated after unexpected crisis destroys key crops: 'It's just been constant'

Extreme weather conditions are causing problems for farmers around the world.

For one farmer in Devon, United Kingdom, extreme dry weather resulted in the loss of thousands of pounds' worth of crops, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

Ed Rhodes explains that farming was particularly tough this year, telling the BBC, "It's just been constant. The workload never reduces."

According to the BBC, he has already lost £10,000 (~ $13,472 USD) of sweet corn and £2,000 (~ $2694 USD) of broad beans. Among droughts and water shortages, farmers like Rhodes must do all they can to preserve their crops. In some parts of England, drought conditions led the government to implement water rationing.

Unfortunately, this means the food supply suffers. Crops may not be as attractive as they have been in prior years, and they may cost more.

Europe as a whole had a particularly devastating summer of extreme weather. Following a published study of the impact of extreme weather in the European Economic Review, Europe had €43 billion (~ $50.5 billion USD) of economic loss, the Guardian reports.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is the food supply important?

Farmers worldwide have been losing crops to extreme weather conditions. Farmers in Serbia have experienced devastating droughts. Latvian farmers lost a large portion of their crops to low temperatures and heavy rainfall. Farmers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have also had their crops destroyed by devastating rain.

Farmonaut estimates that global crop yields could decrease by as much as 30% in 2025 due to issues with extreme weather.

When farmers are unable to grow enough crops, they lose their livelihoods, and consumers lose access to quality and affordable produce. According to a 2025 study published in Nature, we are losing around 120 calories worth of food per person per day for every one additional degree Celsius that the earth's average temperature increases.

What's being done about farmers' crops?

The best way to mitigate the harshest effects of extreme weather is to reduce the pollution that is contributing to global climate change. According to experts, every tenth of a degree that the global average temperature climbs will matter.

John Walgate, Chief Executive of the British Growers Association, stated that a significant amount of support has been removed for farmers. He told ITV News, "From our point of view, the only sector-specific government support has been a scheme called the Fruit and Vegetable Aid scheme. That's ending this year."

The government of the United Kingdom claims to be stepping in to help farmers where it can. A spokesperson from DEFRA, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, said, "We are working with farmers to build greater resilience to climate change including through the National Drought Group and Floods Resilience Taskforce."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.