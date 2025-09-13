Farmers issue warning as 'extraordinary' crisis impacts their cows: 'I have never seen anything like it'

Issues like struggling to feed your herds will also drive the cost of beef up.

Farmers in the United Kingdom felt the strain during the spring and summer months as they struggled to keep their cattle alive amid an unprecedented drought.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, British farmers have found it difficult to feed their cows and other livestock after grazing fields withered and died due to a lack of rain.

England experienced its driest spring and summer in 100 years, marking the driest period from January through July since 1929.

David Barton, chair of Britain's National Farmers' Union's Livestock Board, discussed having to dip into his winter feed supplies early this year, significantly raising his costs.

Barton explained that he'd given up on allowing his cows to graze in June and has been feeding them twice a day, but he noted that they're still hungry after being fed.

"This year is extraordinary, I have never seen anything like it," Barton said.

Why are farmers' struggles concerning?

Many farmers survive on fairly slim margins when things are progressing smoothly; added costs can tighten their belts in a big way and make survival more difficult.

Issues like struggling to feed your herds will also drive the cost of beef up, as cows won't grow as quickly and will be slower to be slaughtered, or will be slaughtered early in an attempt to recoup costs and save money moving forward.

But the impact goes beyond just the price of beef; Britain's drought is a symptom of our changing climate. As the weather warms and seas heat up, weather patterns become less predictable and tend towards extremes.

Periods of little to no rainfall are interspersed with severe storms that lead to flooding and soil destabilization, with little benefit to the crops and grass they're supposed to help nourish.

That weather instability makes things like farming incredibly difficult, as unpredictable patterns and severe storms can wreak havoc on crops.

What's being done about farmers during the drought?

Right now, the British government isn't doing much to help beef farmers, although Barton believes they should. He encourages releasing land involved in environmental plans for grazing, but warns that farmers may wind up thinning their herds in an effort to stay afloat.

"I'm really concerned that farmers will take a decision to reduce their breeding cow numbers and that's just the last thing we need to do," he said.

