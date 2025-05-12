Veterinarian issues stark warning after making heartbreaking discovery inside dolphin's stomach: 'It's a wake-up call'

"This is not just an isolated incident."

A short-finned pilot whale died after consuming nearly a kilogram of plastic waste, including grocery bags and plastic containers, in the waters off Pangasinan, Philippines, reported the Cebu Daily News.

What happened?

The species of dolphin was discovered by local fisherfolk who found it weak and struggling to swim. The animal died despite rescue attempts, according to Hasmin Chogsayan, a veterinarian with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

A necropsy revealed the shocking amount of plastic waste in the animal's stomach. "The plastic was already blackened, suggesting these had been lodged in the stomach for a long time," Chogsayan told the Cebu Daily News. The dolphin likely starved to death, unable to absorb nutrients as the plastic blocked its digestive system.

"This is not just an isolated incident; it's a wake-up call. Every piece of plastic we carelessly discard has the potential to kill," Chogsayan said. Since the beginning of this year, six dolphins have been stranded along the shores of the Ilocos region, with four of them dying.

Why is plastic pollution in oceans concerning?

When you throw away plastic, it doesn't just disappear. It often ends up in our oceans, where marine animals mistake it for food. Dolphins don't chew their food but swallow it whole, making them particularly vulnerable to mistaking floating plastic bags for prey like squid or jellyfish.

Once ingested, the plastic causes internal injuries and blocks the digestive system. It tricks the animal's brain into thinking it's full, so it stops eating. This leads to starvation even though their stomachs are full — just with indigestible plastic instead of nutritious food.

And if it's not swallowed by wildlife, plastic pollution breaks down over time into microplastics. In its smaller form, it more easily enters the food chain — via smaller species, soil, water, and even air — and eventually reaches our dinner plates.

Researchers have found microplastics in human brains, bloodstreams, and even semen, leading to significant public health concerns around the unknown effects the microplastics may cause in the long term.

What can I do to help reduce plastic pollution?

You can make simple lifestyle changes that reduce the amount of plastic waste in our oceans. Start by bringing reusable shopping bags to the store instead of plastic grocery bags — the type that killed this dolphin.

Consider purchasing a reusable water bottle to cut down on the number of single-use plastics you go through. When ordering takeout, request no plastic utensils if you're eating at home.

Communities worldwide are taking action, too. Many coastal areas have implemented beach cleanup programs where you can volunteer. The BFAR has urged fish cage operators and coastal communities to properly dispose of plastic packaging and stop throwing trash into the sea.

